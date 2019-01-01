Station Community Engagement Survey

Our station is all about serving the community, and we want to know your thoughts, comments and ideas to help shape our future.

We are currently asking listeners to take part in a short online survey that would help us get to know you better, and understand what you want from Queensland’s only full time multicultural radio service.

The result of this survey will assist us in continuing to be the best possible station that we can be, in service of our valued community. To have your voice heard head click on the link below and let us know your thoughts about Radio 4EB:

https://survey.ysquares.com.au/s.aspx?s=5cfd4ea6-cbb2-4a87-9344-1961f22ff681

A hard copy version of this survey is also obtainable via our office, please contact 07 3240 8600 for more info.