'The Wire' is an independent current affairs news program produced by a consortium of progressive community broadcasters from Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane. The Program is produced in Brisbane on Fridays.

'The Wire' is broadcast on Radio 4EB Monday to Friday at 5.30am and Monday to Thursday at 1.00pm.

www.thewire.org.au

...Have a story Idea?

If you have a story or an issue you feel should be covered by the talented 'Wire' Team of journalists in 2012 you can contact 'The Wire' using the link below. The Wire is produced in Brisbane on Fridays under the leadership of Producer Bridget Backhaus. The Wire is broadcast on Radio 4EB Monday to Friday from 5.30am - 6.00am and Monday to Thursday 1.00pm - 1.30pm.

www.thewire.org.au