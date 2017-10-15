4EB’s ‘Thank you’ Radiothon is happening from the 6th to the 15th of October 2017 with all donations going towards the technical costs at the station and transmission site which includes license fees, leases, repairs and maintenance for the facilities, equipment and software. This year the target is $80,000. People have the option of making a tax deductible donation or to go into the prize draw to win one of the prizes listed below –CLICK ON THE DONATE BUTTON NOW FOR A CHANCE TO WIN ONE OF THE MAJOR PRIZES - Major Prizes A $2000 TRAVEL & ACCOMMODATION VOUCHER.Courtesy of CANALE TRAVEL SERVICE, PHONE – 07 3357 6444 Ø A $400 FOOD & GROCERY VOUCHER.Courtesy of MEGA CONTINENTAL DELI, PHONE – 07 3384 1696 Ø A RETURN TICKET TO SYDNEY ON ECONOMY CLASS (INCLUSIVE OF ALL TAXES EX BRISBANE) COURTESY OF TARGET TRAVEL & TOURS: PH: 3844 2088 Ø A HANDMADE GLASS VASE COURTESY OF MARIA’S FINE GIFTS AND JEWELLERY & CROWN FAMILY JEWELLERS, ASPLEY HYPERMARKET, CHERMSIDE & CARINDALE SHOPPING CENTRES Ø ONE GIFT BASKET OF WELLA HAIR PRODUCTS VALUED AT MORE THAN $250. COURTESY OF ZORBAS HAIR FASHIONS, CARINDALE SHOPPING CENTRE Ø ONE GIFT BASKET OF WELLA HAIR PRODUCTS VALUED AT MORE THAN $250. COURTESY OF PC HAIR SALONS, BRISBANE AND SURROUNDING REGIONS Ø ABORIGNIAL ARTWORK FROM LEEANNE ENOCH MINOR PRIZES Ø TO BE ADVISED 4EB’S ‘THANK YOU’ RADIOTHON – 6 TO 15 OCTOBER 2017.PLEDGE A DONATION TO SUPPORT YOUR PROGRAM. PLEDGES MUST BE PAID BY FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER FOR ENTRY IN THE MAJOR PRIZE DRAW WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY 11 DECEMBER 2017. Note- All people who pledge $25 or more will be in the Major Prize Draw. People also have the opportunity to make a tax deductible donation if they do not wish to enter the Prize Draw. People who donate less than $25 will be eligible for minor prizes. Listen and donate! Tune in to 4EB FM 98.1 during Radiothon 2017.Also you can call 4eb during Radiothon on 3240-8600 to make a pledge