A new show airs every Monday night at 10.30 and is replayed Friday afternoon at 1.

Outside In is a weekly show about culture and life of different people in Brisbane, produced locally by Radio 4EB's Multicultural Magazine . The show contains many different stories around the people in Brisbane. The first episode will be discussing Bilingualism in Brisbane.

Outside In encourages listeners to submit their own recordings, stories and show ideas about life in Brisbane. Email your thoughts to multiculturalmagazine@gmail.com

Visit our Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/4eboutsidein