Radio Training at Radio 4EB

If you're thinking about a media career and looking for an opportunity to learn about radio, there's no better place to start than with Radio 4EB. Brisbane's only fulltime multicultural radio station offers a complete Panel Training course on Saturday mornings and Monday nights, providing you become a member and are prepared to take part in a language or multicultural program. There are a number of Youth programs to choose from as well.

Broadcast Induction Sessions are held monthly for all new members and others interested in radio training while Panel Training courses are conducted every 9 weeks.

The next Broadcast Induction Session

will be held on Tuesday night the 7th of February at 6pm.

You will need to become a member and register for this session by contacting Radio 4EB on 3240 8600

For more information on Radio Training go to the Training link.