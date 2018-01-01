Join us for RADIOTHON 2018 - Oct 12-21

Radio 4EB's Major annual fundraiser is our RADIOTHON held every year in October. This is your opportunity to donate to the station you love listening to. Every donation big and small will assist the operations of Radio 4EB and GLOBAL digital. Your donation will help keep your language program team on the air. Listen to your favourite program during RADIOTHON 2018, donate and you could be in the running to win some great prizes. Donate online through this website or call during the program on 3240 8688 or the studio number 3240 8686..Radio 4EB is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting from Kangaroo Point in 2018.