The award winning 'Fair Comment' is an independent community radio Current Affairs Interview style program that goes on air every Thursday on 4EB FM 98.1 and Global Digital at 1.30pm. The new program produced by Radio 4EB and 4ZZZ will provide a fresh new focus on topics that are on your mind and will feature 'Fair Comment' from community broadcasters around Australia.

Listen on Thursdays to 4EB FM 98.1 and Global at 1.30pm and on ZED Digital at 6pm

Email your thoughts to faircomment@4eb.org.au

Vist the Fair Comment Page - Fair Comment

or find us on Facebook.

Listen to the program podcast on Soundcloud