Gold Coast Film Festival April 17-29

The 16th annual Gold Coast Film Festival will showcase up to 40 Feature films including one world premiere this year along with other Australian premieres including seven Qld Premieres. You can also view a host of short films, events, filmmaker Q & A sessions and an incredible Virtual Reality (VR) film experience. Enjoy the thriller ' The Second' on opening night with the director Mairi Cameron and cast including Rachael Blake and Vince Colosimo in attendance. Simon Baker's new film 'Breath' will also premiere during the festival at a red carpet gala event at Pacific Fair. For more details on the festival go to www.gcfilmfestival.com