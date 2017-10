The next 4EB Broadcast/Induction Training session will be held next Tuesday Night 3 October at 6.15pm. The next Panel Training Course begins on Monday 23 October with all places filled. A new day-time Panel Operator course will commence on 12th of October from 12noon to 2pm with four (4) places available. To find out more information, please call the office on 07 3240 8600.