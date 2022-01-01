The Tamil Language Group of 4EB, will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of "Tamil-Oli" Porgram being on air next month with a range of cultural performances on the 17th of June.

This is a remarkable breakthrough and represents a great level of dedications from all of Tamil volunteer members since Tamil Oli program was launched on air, in 1986.

This celebration will be held at the Cannon Hill Christian College Auditorium on the day (17th of June) from 5.30PM-7.30PM and ticket info will be as follow:

$40 for family; $15 – Single Adult; $10 student / senior.

Ticket price include cultural programs and dinner. Prefer to purchase the ticket asap, as of today only limited seats are available.

Tamil Group of 4EB will be pleased to have you all 4EB friends and family there to celebrate this massive milestone.