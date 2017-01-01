May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, which aims at raising community awareness of domestic and family violence, and to send a clear message that violence of this sort will not be tolerated. Queensland Government has funded 4EB to produce a radio documentary and communications campaign in May.

The 4EB Documentary and Communications Campaign concerning domestic violence in CALD communities specifically targets those people affected by DV as well as ethnic communities more broadly. Using community radio, web and social media, it provides factual and practical information about common concerns associated with DV, as well as positive models for recovery. This project is a joint effort of 4EB and Access Community Services. ACCESS is one of Australia’s leaders in multicultural issues, with over 30 years of experience in the provision of settlement, employment, training, youth support services, housing and social enterprise opportunities for migrants, refugees and Australian-born clients. Services are delivered right across Queensland with a particular focus on the South East, including Logan City, Ipswich City and the Gold Coast.

The audio will be accompanied by stories and photos published on the ACCESS Community Services website. Besides documenting the experiences of those affected by domestic, it will include everyday impressions of: CALD community members, ACCESS case workers, psychologists and mental health professionals, leaders of CALD womens’ organisations . By telling stories about the experiences of women from multicultural backgrounds, the documentary will demonstrate how they overcame family violence. Through stories of survivors as well as family, friends, professionals and colleagues who supported them through experiences of domestic violence, this multimedia campaign will challenge acceptance of domestic and family violence in the local community, and encourage those concerned about someone they know to seek assistance.

This multi-media campaign will encourage people to act on their concerns about family violence. The main message is that while the role of women is seen differently across cultures, in Australia everyone has the right to live free from violence.

The hour-long audio documentary will be broadcast on Radio 4EB, together with 5 radio advertisements about DV in CALD communities, which will be aired throughout May 2017. The audio documentary will go on air on the last week of May, in the airtime of Outside In: Monday, 22 May, 10:30 pm and Friday, 26 May, 1:00.pm

Access Community Services Limited's website: http://www.accesscommunity.org.au/

The project has been funded by the Government of Queensland, further information about Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month and Not Now, Not Ever campaign and events: https://www.communities.qld.gov.au/gateway/not-now-not-ever