The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council (NEMBC) on behalf of ethnic community broadcasters around Australia has won the prestigious Human Rights Commission’s Award for it's campaign: Racism. It Stops With Me Award.

The NEMBC is deeply honoured to accept this award and acknowledges its President Dr. Tangikina Steen, the NEMBC board members and staff for their work in supporting ethnic community broadcasters.

Russell Anderson CEO of the NEMBC at the Acceptance Speech said “This award is for the more than 4,000 volunteer ethnic community broadcasters that on a daily basis produce radio programs around Australia and for those individuals that developed ethnic community broadcasting to help to combat racism, build multiculturalism and create social cohesion.

Every person involved will be proud of this achievement especially for all those people that have developed ethnic community broadcasting over the last 30 years”.

Ethnic community broadcasting and indeed community broadcasting in Australia is unique. Nowhere else in the world is there such a depth, breadth and diversity of community media. News and information delivered on a local level to communities in cities and regional areas. So many individuals and communities produce their programs on a daily basis making community radio so ubiquitous that it has become part of our daily lives and part of the media landscape.”

The NEMBC is the peak body representing and advocating for ethnic community broadcasting and represents a vast institution: 2,000 hours of language programs produced each week on 100 radio stations in over 110 different languages” said Mr Anderson.

4EB celebrates this recognition for the sector and all of those involved in community broadcasting.

For more information, vist the NEMBC website: http://www.nembc.org.au/