Get active in Council parks this month

Looking for a way to shake up your exercise routine?

Why not join Council’s Active Parks program?

With a variety of activities for all fitness levels and abilities on at more than 50 parks across Brisbane, there is something for everyone.

Activities include Tai Chi, Pilates and boxing as well as family bike skills workshops, bicycle maintenance and skateboard coaching.

There is also easy to use outdoor fitness equipment available at more than 80 parks across the city.

For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au .

Click here to learn more about Council events!

GOLD Program

Council’s GOLD (Growing Older and Living Dangerously) program is on again with a full calendar of events on offer for residents aged 50 years and over.

The GOLD Program offers a range of free or low-cost activities such as organic gardening, fitness, music or arts and crafts.

Residents can also keep active with dragon boating, yoga, multimedia scrapbooking, cycling tours and learning to play the guitar.

For a full list of what’s happening near you, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call 3403 8888.

Brisbane City Council - Public Transport

The Council provides convenient public transport available throughout Brisbane.

For timetable information, visit www.translink.com.au or call 13 12 30.

It's all part of Brisbane City Council's shared 2026 vision to grow an active and healthy city and its supported by Radio 4EBFM 98.1