Human Rights Award for Community Broadcasters The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council (NEMBC) on behalf of ethnic community broadcasters around Australia has won the prestigious Human Rights Commission’s Award for it's campaign: Racism. It Stops With Me Award. The NEMBC is deeply honoured to accept this award and acknowledges its President Dr. Tangikina Steen, the NEMBC board members and staff for their work in supporting ethnic community broadcasters.

2016 Radiothon - Pay Your Pledge We have received more than $76,000 in pledges and we thank everyone for their support.

Keep Community Radio Get Active and support the Keep The Community In Your Radio campaign

Outside In on air every Monday night Tune in to Radio 4EB - 98.1 A new show airs every Monday night at 10.30 and is replayed Friday afternoon at 1.

Brisbane City Council Events Get active in Council parks this month Looking for a way to shake up your exercise routine? Why not join Council’s Active Parks program? With a variety of activities for all fitness levels and abilities on at more than 50 parks across Brisbane, there is something for everyone. Activities include Tai Chi, Pilates and boxing as well as family bike skills workshops, bicycle maintenance and skateboard coaching. There is also easy to use outdoor fitness equipment available at more than 80 parks across the city. For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au . Click here to learn more about Council events!

Radio Training in 2017 Radio Training at Radio 4EB If you're thinking about a media career and looking for an opportunity to learn about radio, there's no better place to start than with Radio 4EB. Brisbane's only fulltime multicultural radio station offers a complete Panel Training course on Saturday mornings and Monday nights, providing you become a member and are prepared to take part in a language or multicultural program. There are a number of Youth programs to choose from as well. Broadcast Induction Sessions are held monthly for all new members and others interested in radio training while Panel Training courses are conducted every 9 weeks. The next Broadcast Induction Session will be held on Tuesday night the 7th of February at 6pm. You will need to become a member and register for this session by contacting Radio 4EB on 3240 8600 For more information on Radio Training go to the Training link.

Fair Comment on air every Thursday The award winning 'Fair Comment' is an independent community radio Current Affairs Interview style program that goes on air every Thursday on 4EB FM 98.1 and Global Digital at 1.30pm. The new program produced by Radio 4EB and 4ZZZ will provide a fresh new focus on topics that are on your mind and will feature 'Fair Comment' from community broadcasters around Australia. Listen on Thursdays to 4EB FM 98.1 and Global at 1.30pm and on ZED Digital at 6pm Email your thoughts to faircomment@4eb.org.au

'The Wire' 'The Wire' is an independent current affairs news program produced by a consortium of progressive community broadcasters from Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane. The Program is produced in Brisbane on Fridays. 'The Wire' is broadcast on Radio 4EB Monday to Friday at 5.30am and Monday to Thursday at 1.00pm. www.thewire.org.au

