Human Rights Award for Community Broadcasters

 The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council (NEMBC) on behalf of ethnic community broadcasters around Australia has won the prestigious Human Rights Commission’s Award for it's campaign: Racism. It Stops With Me Award.

The NEMBC is deeply honoured to accept this award and acknowledges its President Dr. Tangikina Steen, the NEMBC board members and staff for their work in supporting ethnic community broadcasters.

Get Active and support the Keep The Community In Your Radio campaign – and 4EB would love you to get involved! 

iphone APP FOR 4EB

Listen to 4EB on your iPhone or iPod Touch. 4EB specialises in broadcasting cultural and language based programmes for the community.

Radio Training in 2017

Desk Close Shot

Radio Training at Radio 4EB

If you're thinking about a media career and looking for an opportunity to learn about radio, there's no better place to start than with Radio 4EB. Brisbane's only fulltime multicultural radio station offers a complete Panel Training course on Saturday mornings and Monday nights, providing you become a member and are prepared to take part in a language or multicultural program. There are a number of Youth programs to choose from as well.

Broadcast Induction Sessions are held monthly for all new members and others interested in radio training while Panel Training courses are conducted every 9 weeks.

The next Broadcast Induction Session

 will be held on Tuesday night the 7th of February at 6pm.

You will need to become a member and register for this session by contacting Radio 4EB on 3240 8600

 

For more information on Radio Training go to the Training link.

Fair Comment on air every Thursday

The award winning 'Fair Comment' is an independent community radio Current Affairs Interview style program that goes on air every Thursday on 4EB FM 98.1 and Global Digital at 1.30pm. The new program produced by Radio 4EB and 4ZZZ will provide a fresh new focus on topics that are on your mind and will feature 'Fair Comment' from community broadcasters around Australia.

Listen on Thursdays to 4EB FM 98.1 and Global at 1.30pm and on ZED Digital at 6pm

Email your thoughts to faircomment@4eb.org.au

'The Wire'

'The Wire' is an independent current affairs news program produced by a consortium of progressive community broadcasters from Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane. The Program is produced in Brisbane on Fridays.

'The Wire' is broadcast on Radio 4EB Monday to Friday at 5.30am and Monday to Thursday at 1.00pm.

www.thewire.org.au

Check your membership contact details for 4EB

Are you a regular listener to Radio 4EB?

Do you have a favourite language program...then why not become a new member. Your language group needs your support.

Now is a great time to become a new member to support Radio 4EB.

Join one of our Youth Group Programs

Are you a regular listener to any one of our youth programs during the week or would you like to become involved but not sure how to go about it?

All our Youth programs like Oxygen, FreshCrew, Italian, Radio Baraki are looking for new members in 2016. Find out more by heading to the website or calling Radio 4EB.

Well...It's easy if you have the enthusiasm, an interest in music, culture or entertainment.

To find out about becoming a youth broadcaster get in contact with one of our youth groups by clicking on the Youth Group link on our website or just give 4EB a call during office hours Monday to Friday and simply ask for more information.

Community broadcasting is a pathway for young people to directly experience what live radio is all about from production to producing or hosting your own program on 4EB.

All youth broadcasters need to be financial members of Radio 4EB and need to undertake Radio Training  which is a benefit of your membership.

As a youth broadcaster you will learn new skills, new life skills and also learn to communicate with other young people and the wider community.

So...get involved today in community radio with Radio 4EBFM 98.1 and be more than just a radio listener...

 

   

 

Oxygen group - Friday Nights

 Fresh Crew - Thursday Mornings 

 

...It could be the start of your media career.

 