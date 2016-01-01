Get active in Council parks this month

Looking for a way to shake up your exercise routine?

Why not join Council’s Active Parks program?

With a variety of activities for all fitness levels and abilities on at more than 50 parks across Brisbane, there is something for everyone.

Activities include Tai Chi, Pilates and boxing as well as family bike skills workshops, bicycle maintenance and skateboard coaching.

There is also easy to use outdoor fitness equipment available at more than 80 parks across the city.

For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au .